Man Injured in Redwood County Accident

A 64-year-old Wabasso man is injured after striking another vehicle. It happened Feb. 17 at 3:30 in the afternoon.

According to the Redwood County Sheriff's Office, Francis Guetter of Wabasso was traveling southbound on CSAH #6 into the City of Wabasso when it struck a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Jared Maas of Walnut Grove, who was parked facing south.

Maas was hauling fill for a construction project when the accident occurred. The vehicle driven by Guetter then ignited from the impact of the accident. Guetter was transported to the Redwood Area Hospital and subsequently transported by North Air Care to Robinsdale for believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Maas had no reported injuries.

-KEYC News 12