KEYC - Two Men Now Facing Burglary Charges in Madelia Home Invasion Cas

Two Men Now Facing Burglary Charges in Madelia Home Invasion Case

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Madelia, MN -

Two men are charged with burglary after an alleged home invasion in Madelia turned deadly last month.

Cornelius Ayers Jr. and Kyle Thomas Nason are facing first and second degree burglary charges.

The charges come after 18-year–olds Ayers Jr. and Nason, along with 19-year–old Nicolas Embertson allegedly planned to burglarize the home of David Pettersen.

Authorities say Pettersen fired on the three as they fled.

Nicolas Embertson was pronounced dead at the Madelia Hospital.

The report says Nason and Ayers Jr. told police they were casing the home "for a future burglary."

Pettersen is charged in Embertson's death with second–degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

