Pointed Questions Greet Grassley, Ernst at Public Stops

Iowa's U.S. senators were met with overflow crowds who pointedly questioned them about President Donald Trump's action during his first month in office and other issues.

Although Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst held meetings Tuesday in small towns, they drew big crowds. Grassley was in northern Iowa and Ernst was in eastern Iowa.

Many of the questions focused on the president, including whether Republicans would investigate whether the Trump campaign made contact with Russian officials before the election.

Asked in Garner about whether he'd support impeaching Trump, Grassley responded it would be improper to give an opinion because the Senate "sits as a jury" for impeachments.

In Maquoketa, Ernst spoke before more than 100 people, who raised issues ranging from climate change to health care.

