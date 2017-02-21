Union Official Files Complaint Against Lobbyist Over Status

A union official has filed a formal complaint challenging whether a lobbyist for a national conservative organization was registered properly for the first half of the legislative session.

Ken Sagar, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, filed the complaint Tuesday in the Iowa House of Representatives against Drew Klein of Americans for Prosperity.

The complaint alleges Klein violated legislative rules by lobbying for bills without registering formally as a lobbyist. Online records show Klein filed a 2017 lobbyist registration on Tuesday.

Klein says he registered prior to the start of the legislative session and the issue is a misunderstanding. Sagar is seeking a review from the House Ethics Committee.

Klein supported passage of a law that eliminates most collective bargaining rights for public sector workers in Iowa.

