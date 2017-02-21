North Mankato City Council Wrap-Up

The North Mankato city council meets tonight, passing measures for state and federal funding to pay off work on the Lookout Drive project, hearing police about last year's statistics, and even passing a deer feeding ban.



Although the Lookout Drive roundabouts were completed long ago, the financing of the project remains.

North Mankato opted to use annual funding for one big project, and MnDOT requires official council action to get the ball rolling.



"Due to those large payments, the city does have a negative balance in the municipal state aid construction fund which isn't unusual - many municipalities throughout the state have that. Each year MnDOT requires local units of government notify them through these resolutions what their intentions would be of state aid funds," Dan Sarff, of Bolton & Menk said.



Also at tonight's meeting, Police Chief Chris Boyer discussed the crime statistics for 2016, and in the consent calendar, the council approved a deer feeding ban.



"There's been some concerns by our citizens that the deer population is getting a little too large and causing problems in the city. There's been some suggestions that we have a deer hunt. The council is still considering that, but one of the first steps in trying to limit the deer population is trying to limit the feeding opportunities and so we want to put a ban in place on gratuitous feeding that would attract deer to our area," North Mankato Mark Dehen said.



We'll be talking with the DNR tomorrow about the effects of deer feeding throughout the state.

-- KEYC News 12.