Marshall Tigers Setting Sights On Postseason Run

The Marshall Tigers have just two losses this season and are setting their sights on a postseason run.

Size....speed....strength...the Marshall Tigers offense has it all....



"We're very athletic and very long...6-8,6-8,6-6, and it's just insane the athleticism we have, and we've known each other for a while now," said Zach Bloemker, Marshall senior.



"When the guys are working together on offense, they have the potential to be a pretty good offensive team." said Travis Carroll, Marshall head coach.



The Tigers are 23-2 on the season....and while there's no shortage of firepower when the five starters take the floor....the squad's got plenty of depth to keep everyone fresh.



"Basically our top nine guys can score double digits every night, so it's pretty nice to have," said Reece Winkelman, Marshall senior.



"If somebody gets in foul trouble, or somebody is not able to play. We have those guys that can come in off the bench and play at a high level," said Weston Baker Magrath, Marshall senior.



"We have a full 17 team that would probably play on a lot of other team's and they bring it to practice each and every day which makes us way more prepared, and then our guys that do play in the games, that do come off the bench could be starting at a lot of other places, there are some good players," said Mitchell Sueker, Marshall senior.

That depth helps the squad play with high energy levels for a full 36 minutes.

"We definitely run in transition, that's where the highlights come from, the lobs and breaking ankles, and that's always a fun part of our game," said Bloemker.



An offensive powerhouse, that's averaging around 72 points per game this season.

But there's still room for improvement as the Tigers make a push for the state tournament.



"Improving on the fundamentals, defensively, we have a lot of areas of improvement yet, and offensively we've seen some areas that we need to work on, just these past couple of weeks we've seen some issues we need to work on. We've had some challenges and we need to get into the gym continue to work hard because the teams around us are going to continue to work to get better, and we need to do the same," said Carroll.

