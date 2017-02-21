KEYC - Marshall Tigers Setting Sights On Postseason Run

Marshall Tigers Setting Sights On Postseason Run

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Reporter
Connect

The Marshall Tigers have just two losses this season and are setting their  sights on a postseason run.

Size....speed....strength...the Marshall Tigers offense has it all....
 
"We're very athletic and very long...6-8,6-8,6-6, and it's just insane the athleticism we have, and we've known each other for a while now," said Zach Bloemker, Marshall senior.


"When the guys are working together on offense, they have the potential to be a pretty good offensive team." said Travis Carroll, Marshall head coach.


The Tigers are 23-2 on the season....and while there's no shortage of firepower when the five starters take the floor....the squad's got plenty of depth to keep everyone fresh.
 
 "Basically our top nine guys can score double digits every night, so it's pretty nice to have," said Reece Winkelman, Marshall senior.
 
 "If somebody gets in foul trouble, or somebody is not able to play. We have those guys that can come in off the bench and play at a high level," said Weston Baker Magrath, Marshall senior.
 
 "We have a full 17 team that would probably play on a lot of other team's and they bring it to practice each and every day which makes us way more prepared, and then our guys that do play in the games, that do come off the bench could be starting at a lot of other places, there are some good players," said Mitchell Sueker, Marshall senior.

That depth helps the squad play with high energy levels for a full 36 minutes.
"We definitely run in transition, that's where the highlights come from, the lobs and breaking ankles, and that's always a fun part of our game," said Bloemker.


An offensive powerhouse, that's averaging around 72 points per game this season.
But there's still room for improvement as the Tigers make a push for the state tournament.
 
 "Improving on the fundamentals, defensively, we have a lot of areas of improvement yet, and offensively we've seen some areas that we need to work on, just these past couple of weeks we've seen some issues we need to work on. We've had some challenges and we need to get into the gym continue to work hard because the teams around us are going to continue to work to get better, and we need to do the same," said Carroll.

--KEYC News 12 Sports 

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • West Girls Win Big 9 Track and Field Meet

    West Girls Win Big 9 Track and Field Meet

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:55:37 GMT

    West boys finish in second, East third. 

    West boys finish in second, East third. 

  • East and West Softball Rematch Set for Saturday

    East and West Softball Rematch Set for Saturday

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:52:27 GMT

    Mankato West and East win both of their section games Thursday. Mankato Loyola falls to MLA/Comfrey. 

    Mankato West and East win both of their section games Thursday. Mankato Loyola falls to MLA/Comfrey. 

  • Ries Named Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year

    Ries Named Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:41:16 GMT

    MSU senior pitcher and Eagle Lake native, Coley Ries was named 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year.

    MSU senior pitcher and Eagle Lake native, Coley Ries was named 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year.

  • Start Time Changed for MSU vs. Southern Indiana

    Start Time Changed for MSU vs. Southern Indiana

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:40:16 GMT

    The MSU softball team's opening game in the NCAA D-II National Championship was originally scheduled for 3PM Thursday, but because of expected inclement weather, the start time of the contest was changed to a 4PM start. 

    The MSU softball team's opening game in the NCAA D-II National Championship was originally scheduled for 3PM Thursday, but because of expected inclement weather, the start time of the contest was changed to a 4PM start. 

  • Tough Sophomore Season Motivated Maverick Seniors

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:53:31 GMT
    For this year's senior class, it's a dream come true for their final season with the purple and gold.
    Back in 2015 (the seniors' sophomore year), the Mavericks weren't pleased with their performance. The squad went 38-23 missing the NCAA D-II Tournament for the first time in 8-years.
    For this year's senior class, it's a dream come true for their final season with the purple and gold.
    Back in 2015 (the seniors' sophomore year), the Mavericks weren't pleased with their performance. The squad went 38-23 missing the NCAA D-II Tournament for the first time in 8-years.

  • P.J. Fleck Steal The Show On Gopher Road Trip

    P.J. Fleck Steal The Show On Gopher Road Trip

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:36:51 GMT

    Pitino and Lucia join the University of Minnesota's new head football coach in New Ulm 

    Pitino and Lucia join the University of Minnesota's new head football coach in New Ulm 

  • The Mavericks Reflect on Win Over Harding

    The Mavericks Reflect on Win Over Harding

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:51:23 GMT

    The MSU softball team is this year's NCAA Division-II Central Region Champions. With their thrilling Sunday over the Harding Bisons, the 59-7 Mavs return to the NCAA National Championships for the 3rd time in program history. The squad faces Southern Indiana on Thursday at 3PM in Salem, Virginia. We'll have more from the Mavericks all week on KEYC News 12.

    The MSU softball team is this year's NCAA Division-II Central Region Champions. With their thrilling Sunday over the Harding Bisons, the 59-7 Mavs return to the NCAA National Championships for the 3rd time in program history. The squad faces Southern Indiana on Thursday at 3PM in Salem, Virginia. We'll have more from the Mavericks all week on KEYC News 12.

  • Mankato Boys Lacrosse Falls To Northfield

    Mankato Boys Lacrosse Falls To Northfield

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:43:20 GMT

    Northfield wins 16-3.

    Northfield wins 16-3.