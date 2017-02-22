Two Injured In Renville County Car Accident

Two people are injured after a one vehicle accident in Renville County.

It happened just before 9 last night.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Dale Dylan Dunlap of South Dakota, was traveling west on Renville County Road 4, when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The vehicle then entered the west ditch of Renville County Road 6 at about 60 miles per hour and launched after it hit an embankment. The car then came to rest in a plowed field. Both Dunlap and his passenger, 24-year-old Ashley Hellwinckel were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Authorities say both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation