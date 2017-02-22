Rep. Emmer To Hold Town Hall Meeting In Sartell

U.S Rep. Tom Emmer is heading to his Minnesota district for his first town hall meeting with constituents since President Donald Trump took office.

Emmer hosts the meeting Wednesday evening in Sartell. His chief of staff, David FitzSimmons, released a statement in advance calling for a ``productive and healthy'' conversation.

Some town halls held in recent days by congressional Republicans around the country have been raucous, with strong criticism of plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act and of Trump's executive order on immigration.

Emmer is the first of his Minnesota GOP colleagues to hold an in-person town hall meeting. He was an early and vocal supporter of Trump during the campaign.