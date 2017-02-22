KEYC - Woman Charged After 66 Dogs Found On New Prague Property

Woman Charged After 66 Dogs Found On New Prague Property

By Kelsey Barchenger
According to the New Prague Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a property rented by Elizabeth Osterbauer, on New Prague Boulevard, December 15 by the Minneapolis Police Department.

 At that time, police say 66 dogs were located on the premises and taken into custody by Minneapolis Animal Control and Care.

Minneapolis Police say some of the dogs were mixed breeds and about 38 of them were purebreds.

Osterbauer allegedly bred the dogs and sold them for profit.

Minneapolis Animal Control and Care has put some of the dogs up for adoption, while the rest have been place in foster care until the civil hearing is completed.

While police don’t believe Osterbauer was taking the dogs from the area, the Waseca County Animal Humane Society has reached out to local pet owners, warning them of the situation.

Investigators don't believe any of the dogs to be stolen, so they are asking people not to contact them about their missing pets. 

Osterbauer faces animal cruelty charges in the incident.

Anyone with information that can help the Minneapolis Police Department with the investigation is asked to call 612-692-8477.

