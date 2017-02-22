8,300 Turkeys Lost In Meeker County Fire

Thousands of turkeys have been lost in a fire in Meeker County.

Sheriff's deputies say a barn owned by Langmo Farms near Litchfield caught fire Tuesday, killing about 8,300 young birds. None survived. The barn was a total loss.

Authorities say a propane heater in the barn may have sparked the fire, but the investigation continues. A dollar loss has not yet been determined.

Firefighters from Eden Valley, Wakings and Litchfield worked the fire.