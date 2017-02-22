KEYC - Mankato Street Temporarily Closed For Sanitary Sewer Service Rep

Mankato Street Temporarily Closed For Sanitary Sewer Service Repair

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger
Connect

A quick note for drivers, the 300 block of North Front Street in Mankato has been closed for a sanitary sewer service repair. The city says the road is expected to re-open late tomorrow. To stay informed on Mankato road closures, visit https://www.mankatomn.gov/city-services-a-z/maps/road-closures. 

