Mankato Ranks 7th Among America's Best Hockey Towns

Winter weekends in Mankato are known to be centered around the hockey rink..Whether it’s the energetic atmosphere or the love for the game, Mankato has proven to be a popular hot spot for hockey fans.

The city is ranked 7th in the nation for the best hockey towns in America of 2017 by the Smart Asset website.

This is the second consecutive year the city has ranked in the top ten, taking the 6th spot on the list last year.

The study ranks 118 cities with men’s hockey teams, comparing each based on fan intensity and quality of life.

The study found that the Maverick’s hockey team fills its stadium to an average of 78% capacity at each game, and they don’t usually disappoint.

Study authors say so far this season the Mavericks have won about 60% of their games.

Other towns that made the top ten include Grand Forks, North Dakota ranking first and Cambridge Massachusetts ranking 10th.