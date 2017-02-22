Minnesota Man Gets Two Year Sentence For Lying In Terror Case

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for lying to the FBI about his contact with a terror suspect who's wanted for his ties to al-Shabab.

Thirty-four-year-old Mahdi Hussein Furreh pleaded guilty in October 2014 to making false statements.

Furreh's attorney, Manny Atwal, asked that Furreh be sentenced to the four days already served, and either supervised release or probation. Prosecutor Charles Kovats argued Furreh should be sentenced to about two years, saying a sentence of time served should be reserved only for defendants who cooperate from the start.

Furreh admitted lying to the FBI in 2014 when asked about a man who's wanted for allegedly encouraging Minnesota Somalis to join al-Shabab in Somalia. Furreh denied knowing that man, but actually called him several times.