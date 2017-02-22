Police Respond to Graffiti at Vetterstone Amphitheater

Mankato Public Safety responds to a report of graffiti at Vetterstone Amphitheater in Mankato.



Police were tipped off by a caller who reported seeing graffiti at the amphitheater around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The graffiti says, "my heart leaps- to safety or doom?" It stretches about 18 feet across the front of the stage.

Police have not yet identified the suspect involved in the incident. According to police, property owners are responsible for removing the paint within the next 48 hours.

--KEYC News 12