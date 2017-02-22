Students Saying Thank You For The Lift To And From School

Cleveland students are saying thank you to those who help get them to and from school.

Governor Mark Dayton has deemed today the first Minnesota School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

After the morning drop–off, the district's bus drivers enjoyed breakfast and were thanked by the students they drive... some even signing the "Wheels on the Bus."

Each school day, bus drivers help an estimated 760,000 Minnesota students arrive at school each day.

Cleveland School District Superintendent Brian Phillips said, "They've built up a relationship with these kids over the years, and our kids certainly appreciate what they do even just beyond driving them to and from school."

With strict safety standard and training, students who ride the bus are more than eight times safer than taking a car.

