MIDDAY INTERVIEW: 23rd Annual Southern Minnesota Home & Builders Show

Dan Buss joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the upcoming 23rd annual Southern Minnesota Home & Builders Show. The event takes place March 17 from 4-8 p.m., March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hundreds of vendors will be on-hand to talk about what's trending in the home world and give advice to those looking to build or remodel their home. Admission is free. For more information or to see what vendors will be attending, visit http://somnhomeshow.com/show-information/