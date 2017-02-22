LEEP Teams Up With Jersey Mike's For "Month of Giving"

LEEP is joining forces with two Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants in Mankato for the 7th Annual March Month of Giving fundraising campaign. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to LEEP at either Mankato Jersey Mike's restaurant located at 1924 Adams St. and at 510 South Riverfront Drive.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike's Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike's restaurants will donate 100 percent of the day's sales every single dollar that comes in to LEEP.

Throughout the country, on Day of Giving, Jersey Mike's locations will donate 100 percent of sales to nearly 150 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Last year's Month of Giving campaign raised more than $4 million for local charities nationwide. Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised more than $20 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

-KEYC News 12