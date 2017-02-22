Authorities Identify Inmate Found Dead in NE Minnesota Jail

St. Louis County sheriff's authorities have released the name of an inmate found dead in a northeastern Minnesota jail.

The inmate was identified Wednesday as 50-year-old Jack Dale Price of Ely.

A corrections deputy making his rounds at the Virginia jail on Tuesday afternoon found Price collapsed and unresponsive in his cell.

Attempts to revive Price were unsuccessful. The sheriff's office say foul play is not suspected.

-KEYC News 12