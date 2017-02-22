KEYC - Retreat Of Spring-Like Weather Good News For Some Growers

Retreat Of Spring-Like Weather Good News For Some Growers

LE SUEUR CO., Minn. -

Winter is back in the forecast after several days of early spring–like weather.

And when the 60 degree weather leaves us... it's going to be hard to say goodbye.

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery Winemaker Mike Drash said, "Yesterday, I went running around. I went for a three mile run in my t–shirt and shorts. It was awesome for me."

But these temperatures are causing concerns for what it could mean for the growing seasons of plants like apples and grapes.

Irish Mountain Orchard owner Dwain Merickel said, "I'm afraid it's going to bring them into bloom early, depending on what weather we have from now out. I'd much rather see it a little colder."

While Dwain Merickel hasn't seen the buds trying to sprout just yet, he says a freeze can be devastating to the apple crop, killing off the buds and ending the harvest before it begins.

Merickel said, "Last year, there were a lot of orchards that didn't have any apples because of a freeze."

It's a similar concern at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, but unlike apples, it's not just one and done if frost kills a grapevine bud.

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery Vineyards and Grounds Manager Jamieson Lindquist said, "The first bud is a primary which has two clusters [of grapes], the second would have one cluster, and the third would have no clusters, so basically, just looking at our yield, about how much fruit we'll actually get."

A cold snap could also mean demised quality of the fruits that come to bear.

Ideally, the temps in winter would stay below 30 degrees, so topping 60 is a reason to worry.

Drash said, "Once the temperature reaches 50 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, the vines will wake up from their dormancy and even though we're not necessarily pushing buds, it makes the vines harder to deal with cold weather that may come."

Lindquist said, "It's getting warmer then coming back down, so at night it's getting colder and also later in the week it's getting colder too, which is good because that will put them back into dormancy just so they not pushing. Basically, what we're looking for to see if there's little white tips on the buds and if the sap is starting to flow."

Concerns about frost can linger into May.

--KEYC News 12

