Two Charged in Dickinson County Kidnapping, Assault

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office investigated an incident that was reported to have happened on the evening of February 20, 2017.

A 19 year old male was taken by force from his residence in the 1700 block of Lakeside Avenue in Wahpeton. He was forced into a vehicle and taken to rural Dickinson County where he was assaulted. The victim was then taken to Milford where he was able to escape by crawling out of the vehicles window as it traveled down highway 71. The male ran to a place of safety. The suspects fled the scene.

Two people were arrested in the incident.

Tanner Meysenburg (20), of Spencer IA, was arrested and is being held in the Dickinson County Jail on $52,000 bond. He is charged with the following:

Kidnapping 1st degree

Burglary 1st degree

Robbery

Assault while participating in a felony causing injury

Meysenburg was also arrested on an arrest warrant for the following charges:

Attempted burglary 3rd degree

Trespass

Criminal Mischief 4th degree

Jordaen Duhn (23), of Spencer IA, was arrested and is being held in the Dickinson County Jail on $50,000 bond. She is charged with the following:

Kidnapping 1st degree

Aiding and abetting Burglary 1st

Aiding and abetting Robbery

Aiding and abetting Assault while participating in a felony

The incident remains under investigation. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

