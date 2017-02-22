St. James School Offers Incubator Kitchen

St. James Public Schools are helping give back to the community inside the kitchen.



On the weekends, school officials and St. James EDA Director Jamie Scheffer are offering Armstrong Elementary School's kitchen up to the public for community members to take advantage of the cooking equipment and store their meals.



"There isn't anything in the area. There isn't anyone willing to open up their spaces and in order to do some of these projects; you have to have the stainless steel and industrial-sized skillets and ovens. We're not using it so we might as well let someone else use it on the weekends," said Food Service Director Abby Grove.



Before you can use the space, you must have a health department license.

Users are charged each time they come in. Right now, it's a flat rate of $60 per visit.

For more details on how you can start cooking in the kitchen, contact Scheffer at (507) 375-1289.

--KEYC News 12