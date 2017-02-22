KEYC - Tied With Care Donates Tie Blankets To Homeless Shelters

Tied With Care Donates Tie Blankets To Homeless Shelters

MANKATO, Minn. -

A local family delivers blankets to the Mankato area homeless shelters to bring awareness to homeless shelters and bless others with the same snuggly feeling as a tie blanket.

The idea came to mind when Suzan needed a distraction so she started making blankets for everybody..

But then got to thinking there has to be other people that need blankets.

So with the help from her grandchildren, Suzan Hollerich decided to name the organization 'Tied with Care.'

"They wanted to do something for people and so we decided to bring it to the homeless and I said I wanted my grandkids to know that it's just as much fun to give as it is to receive and so I wanted to teach them to give to other people and they can enjoy that joy just as much as getting a gift of some sort," Organizer, Suzan Hollerich said.

"I think it's fun to be making blankets like this and then giving them to people because since they don't have a place to live then I feel like they should need these," Grandchild, Brianna said.

Tied With Care delivered 30 blankets to the Theresa House in Mankato today.

To donate to Tied with Care so they can continue making blankets visit https://www.gofundme.com/tiewithcare or you can send money to the Tied With Care PO Box at Box 152 Cleveland, MN 56017.

