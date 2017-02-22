Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Crowd Branstad's Office

Protesters have crowded Gov. Terry Branstad's office to oppose the Dakota Access pipeline that passes through Iowa.

About 20 people came to the Iowa Capitol at 1 p.m. Wednesday, saying they wanted to speak with Branstad about their opposition to the pipeline. Branstad is in Washington for National Governors Association meetings until Monday.

Ed Fallon, the director of BOLD Iowa, has organized a day of protests across the state to confront officials and businesses that aided construction of the pipeline.

Some members of the group say they plan to remain in Branstad's office after 5 p.m., at which point they could be charged with trespassing.

Federal officials have approved construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline but that decision is being appealed in court.

-KEYC News 12