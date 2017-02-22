Ban On Deer Feeding Put In Place To Protect Both Them And Us

Some rules can seem to come out of nowhere. "Don't feed the bears" makes sense. Deer? Not so much.

There's been a lot of talk, and action, concerning the recreational feeding of Minnesota's deer population.

Ecologically, it's about disease.



"One common concern with feeding deer is concentrating them around a food source. With a communicable disease, such as CWD - transmitted by saliva, feces and urine - you concentrate deer around a single food source, obviously the opportunity exists for sharing saliva and transmitting that disease," Andrew Norton, the Minnesota DNR's Deer Project Leader said.



CWD, or Chronic Wasting Disease, was found in Fillmore County late last year. That ban is more about protecting wild populations.

Bans in municipalities, however, are more about protecting humans. Specifically the property of humans.



"Concentrating deer to where a lot of humans are, you run into problems of changing their behavior such as deer altering their movement and crossing traffic more often - getting into more deer-vehicle collisions. There's ornamental damage from artificially concentrating high deer [numbers]," Norton said.



Seeing a deer graze along the ravine may give the allure of the rugged outdoors, but the fact of the matter is suburbia just isn't their place.



"They're wild animals for a reason. Treating them as such usually is the best course of action," Norton said.



-- KEYC News 12.