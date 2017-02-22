KEYC - Mavs Advance with Win over U-Mary

Mavs Advance with Win over U-Mary

The Maverick men played host to U-Mary on Wednesday in the first round of the NSIC tournament. Aarias Austin led MSU with 25-points in the Mavericks 87-78 win over the Marauders. MSU advances to the next round of action. They Mavs will face Concordia St. Paul on Sunday at 12PM in Sioux Falls.