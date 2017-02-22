Mavs Advance with Win over U-Mary

Sellner strikes out 5 and goes 4-4 at the plate.
Mavs notch 61st win this season.
Mankato finished the regular season 10–2, 9–1 in conference play, nabbing the Big 9 Title.
West boys finish in second, East third.
Mankato West and East win both of their section games Thursday. Mankato Loyola falls to MLA/Comfrey.
MSU senior pitcher and Eagle Lake native, Coley Ries was named 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year.
The MSU softball team's opening game in the NCAA D-II National Championship was originally scheduled for 3PM Thursday, but because of expected inclement weather, the start time of the contest was changed to a 4PM start.
