Cougars Fall to United in State Quarterfinals

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars battled a 2nd-seeded St. Paul United squad in the first round of the MSHSL Class A girls state hockey tournament Wednesday morning. St. Paul United topped East/Loyola 10-0. The Cougars face Hibbing/Chisholm Thursday morning in the consolation bracket. Puck-drop at Ridder Arena is set for 10AM.