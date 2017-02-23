Minnesota House Set For Floor Vote On Real ID

The Minnesota House is ready to vote on a Real ID bill that has divided lawmakers over privacy concerns and federal power for several years.

The Legislature has felt the pressure to pass an ID bill this session as stronger airport security standards loom that could bar Minnesota residents from domestic flights. The federal government has extended its deadline multiple times for states that haven't upgraded their ID cards to meet the tougher standards.

Minnesota is one of five states that the Department of Homeland Security considers non-complaint and Thursday's vote could put the state closer to satisfying those federal guidelines.

Still, some lawmakers worry the state is already too late in implementing the standards and say there will be significant financial and logistical hurdles when distributing the new cards.