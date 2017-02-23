Bill Introduced In Minnesota House Would Help Fund Mental Health Care In Minnesota Schools

A bill introduced in the Minnesota house would help fund mental health care for students at Minnesota schools.

School–linked mental health grants have helped connect children with mental health workers since the grant program was established in 2007, but advocates say additional funding is needed to continue the expansion.

If passed, the bill would disperse $4 million dollars to schools in the 2018–2019 biennium.

The funds would allow school districts without mental health programs to establish them, serve more students in districts with existing programs and help students get to and from appointments if they need to continue a course of treatment into the summer.

Susan Aberholden, Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness said, “The outcomes are excellent. We’re actually decreasing suspension rates because kids are getting the help that they need, we’re narrowing mental health disparities which is also good and frankly we’re just really improving the lives of these students.”

The House Health and Human Services Finance Committee laid the bill over yesterday for possible inclusion in an omnibus bill. It has no Senate companion.