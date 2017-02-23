KEYC - Xcel Energy Prepares For Winter Storm, Offers Tips To Stay Safe

Xcel Energy Prepares For Winter Storm, Offers Tips To Stay Safe

By Kelsey Barchenger
With a winter snow storm headed our way, Xcel Energy has some tips on how you can prepare for a potential power outage.

More than 200 Xcel Energy crew members are gearing up to respond at service centers throughout Minnesota to restore electric service.

To stay prepared, Xcel Energy recommends customers to stay informed. Customers can sign up for outage notifications through the My Account feature on the Xcel Energy website. Additionally, the site has an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration.

Customers are also encouraged to stay away from downed power lines, keep natural gas meters clear, and build a home emergency kit. That kit should include Xcel Energy phone numbers (1-800-895-1999 for residential) and (1-800-481-4700 for business), battery-powered radio or television, flashlights, batteries, and back-up phone chargers.

They also recommend reporting your outage by calling 1-800-895-1999. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time. 

