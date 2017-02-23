Reducing Risk On The Farm

Area farmers and those looking for a career in the industry are learning how to manage their risk on the farm.

It's part of a series of workshops hosted throughout the state to help farmers learn about resources to address issues on the farm.

The seminar focuses on five main areas of risk including production, finances and the human element.

Almost 40 people attended the event, which included experts like bankers and those who handle crop insurance.

South Central College Farm Business Management Instructor Brent Roiger said, "Giving them more education, education's never a bad thing. Every time you can get a little bit more educated, you're going to be better off in the long run. That's pretty much the goal is to give them those tools, so they have those tools in the tool box."

The seminar is designed to help beginning farmers but also gives advice to those who've been in the industry for years.

The workshop series is paid for by a $99,000 grant though the USDA.

