Discrimination Lawsuit Against Rochester Schools Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful termination claim filed against Rochester Public Schools and a former administrator.

Regina Seabrook sued the school district, claiming it discriminated against her because of her gender and her race. She also contended her supervisor made inappropriate sexual comments to her.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated Seabrook's claim and dismissed it last April. Seabrook was fired in May. School administrators said budget cuts were the reason. Seabrook then filed her lawsuit in August.

U.S. District Judge David Doty this week ordered her claim dismissed.