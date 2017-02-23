Several Area School Districts Top State Average For Graduation Rate

High school graduation rates in the state are continuing to trend upward, with the state recording its highest rate ever of just over 82 percent in 2016.

The graduation report from the Minnesota Department of Education shows the Mankato Public School District above the statewide average at 85 percent.

The highest graduation rate in the area with over 50 students was Windom, who graduated all 58 students in the class of 2016.

Cleveland, Granada-Huntley-East Chain, Mountain Lake Area, Saint Clair, and Springfield all had 100 percent graduation as well with less than 50 students in the graduating classes.

New Ulm was the 2nd highest area school with 97.1 percent.

Madelia was the lowest graduation rate in the viewing area with 74.4 percent graduating in 2016.

A link to the Minnesota Report Card can be found here.

