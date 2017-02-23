KEYC - MIDDAY INTERVIEW: DNR Asks For Public Input On Deer Management P

MIDDAY INTERVIEW: DNR Asks For Public Input On Deer Management Plan

By Kelsey Barchenger
Dave Trauba, Southern Minnesota Regional Wildlife Manager joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about upcoming public discussions that could lead to Minnesota's first ever deer management plan. 

Trauba says white-tailed deer are the most ecologically, economically and socially important wildlife species in Minnesota. He says deer are also our most popular, common and challenging species that we manage. Since December, a group of residents have been working with the DNR to develop a set of goals and topics to be covered in the plan. The plan will include various topics, ranging from deer population to herd health, monitoring and research in order to manage deer in our state. 

The plan is currently in the discussion phase and the DNR is asking for the public to attend various meetings around the state and provide input on what they'd like to see in the plan. Two public meetings are taking place in the region. A meeting will be held at the Windom Community Center Tuesday Feb. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. and in Mankato at Country Inn and Suites on Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. 

Participants will break out into small groups and spend time brainstorming topics before coming back to the large group and reporting their ideas. 

If you're unable to attend the public meetings, you can send your comments on the plan by going to  http://survey.mn.gov/s.asp?k=148408433987 

