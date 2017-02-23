MnDOT Urges Motorists to Plan Ahead For Pending Major Storm

Motorists traveling in south central Minnesota Thursday night and Friday should prepare for a major winter storm that will result in hazardous winter road conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Heavy and drifting snow and blizzard conditions means motorists should plan ahead, slow down and give the snowplows room to work.

The National Weather Service indicates snowfall amounts could reach up to 14 inches or more in southern Minnesota along and north of the I-90 corridor. The NWS issued a blizzard warning for south central Minnesota and a winter storm warning for the Twin Cities metro area and also south and west of the metro area.

“When there’s heavy snowfall in a relative short period of time, travel is difficult,” said Sue Mulvihill, MnDOT deputy commissioner and chief engineer. “The Friday morning and afternoon commutes will be challenging. MnDOT crews will be out plowing the snow as conditions allow but the wind will bring significant blowing and drifting, making visibility difficult for plow drivers and motorists.”

Mulvihill urges motorists to either delay travel plans or, if they must drive, plan ahead and drive according to the road conditions.

When driving near snowplows, motorists should be patient and remember that snowplows are working to improve road conditions. Motorists should stay back at least five, and preferably 10, car lengths behind the plow.

Motorists should check 511 for road conditions and consider changing their travel plans Thursday night and Friday. If travel is necessary, motorists should slow their speeds down on all types of roads. Motorists should drive with their headlights on and turn off their cruise control.

Motorists can also check traffic impacts at MnDOT’s Twitter account at @mndotnews.

For updated information on road conditions, visit www.511mn.org or call 511.

-KEYC News 12