Heart Disease: The Number One Killer in the World

February is heart health awareness month.

And heart disease affects nearly one in three people.

KEYC News 12's Ashley Hanley met up with a Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato Cardiologist to help us understand the warning signs and tips for prevention.

It's the deadliest disease in the world.

Cardiologist John Haley says, "The perception is that women aren't at risk, but in reality, it

kills more women than all the cancers combined."

Making heart health one of the most important things you can do, according to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato Cardiologist John Haley.

Haley says, "The most important thing I tell people is that it is never too early or too late to start heart health."

Mayo let us have a rare look inside one of their CATH labs.

It's where they conduct a variety of tests related to heart health, including this angiogram.

Kyle Ludewig says, "We always say in the CATH LAB that time is muscle so we can open up that coronary artery as quickly and as safely so the patient does better."

Here the doctors are able to see some blockage in this patient's heart. Seen here by the two pictures, one that is blocked, the other that is not.

Thankfully this case was caught in time.

Ludewig says, "If the patient is having a heart attack, it's our job to open it quickly and safely."

And while the patients here are in very good hands, Dr. Haley says there's many things you can do to take care of your heart.

Haley says, "Live a healthy lifestyle and that starts out with knowing your numbers, what is your blood pressure, what is your cholesterol, what are your blood sugars and then we should all be exercising regularly, trying to eat healthy."

Haley says another thing to be cautious of is to know the signs and symptoms.

Haley says, "It's the classic description of chest pain, pressure, pain in the jaw or arm, which typically comes with exertion, but not always. With some it can be sweating, nausea, that's the classic description. For women, symptoms can sometimes be different, They may see more upper back pain or fatigue or just shortness of breath."

He says if you're not sure, to trust your gut and seek help.

Because when it comes to your heart, every second counts.

-KEYC News 12