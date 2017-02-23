If You Got The Flu Vaccine, It's About 50-50 Against Influenza

The flu might have been the last thing on people's minds earlier this week when enjoying 60 degree weather, but it's still here.

There's a big dip in flu hospitalizations last week down to 110 from about 220 the week before.

That according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health flu report for last week.

Overall, this flu season has kept hospitals busier than last year.

Infectious Disease Physician Assistant at Mayo Clinic Health System–Mankato Jessica Sheehy said, "A little bit higher than last year, not quite as many as the year before. Always varies year to year."

Infectious Disease Physician Assistant at Mayo Clinic Health System–Mankato Jessica Sheehy says the most common strain of influenza doctors and nurses are seeing is one the vaccine hasn't been very effective combating.

Sheehy said, "The vaccine has a 48 percent efficacy this year, seems to be a little bit more effective against the influenza B–strain with about a 73 percent efficacy, about 43 percent against influenza A."

But there is some good news when it comes to the flu season; it's passing the half–way point.

Sheehy said, "February, March is the time period when we see the highest incidents of cases."

Even though this flu season may be at its peak, pharmaceutical companies that produce the vaccine are preparing for when it returns later this year. January, February and even into March is when pharmaceutical companies take an educated guess of what flu strains the next vaccine should cover.

Sheehy said, "They start that process early on, and so then they begin to mass produce the vaccinations with hopes that it will be able to be distributed usually the end of the summer time period so that it start getting out in the early fall to the local clinics and facilities."

Mayo still has the flu vaccine available, providing some protection against the virus.

--KEYC News 12