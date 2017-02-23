KEYC - MnDOT Advises No Travel Thursday Into Friday Due to Forecasted B

MnDOT Advises No Travel Thursday Into Friday Due to Forecasted Blizzard

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel late Thursday and into Friday in several southern Minnesota counties due to forecasted blizzard conditions making visibility and road conditions hazardous.  The no travel advisory will likely include the following counties:

·         Blue Earth

·         Cottonwood

·         Faribault

·         Jackson

·         Martin

·         Nobles

·         Waseca

Www.511mn.org  for travel conditions overnight and early tomorrow will be the best source of information.  Visitors to the site can click on cameras posted throughout the state to see photos of road conditions.  Motorists can also follow @mndotscentral and @mndotnews on Twitter for periodic updates.

The forecast for these counties, and possibly others in southern Minnesota, is the type of storm that can result in MnDOT closing roads due largely to high winds creating zero visibility and making it unsafe for even snowplow drivers.

MnDOT snowplow operators are ready to do their part to make highways safe and plan to work into the night and again, very early tomorrow.

Anyone who needs to travel should remember to:

·         Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

·         Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

·         Stay back at 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

·         Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions.

·         Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

-KEYC News 12

