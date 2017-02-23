Bemidji Police Seeking Assistance in Locating 13-Year-Old Gary Allen Tilander.

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 13 year old Gary Allen Tilander.

Gary was last seen on the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji on Wednesday, February 22 around 8:30 a.m.

Because of his age and the weather authorities are concerned for his welfare. Gary is described as 6’01”, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie and has a charcoal grey backpack with numbers 23 in small print all over it.

Gary is wearing black hightop Nike shoes. His usual place of residence is in International Falls. If you think you have seen him or have information regarding his whereabouts please call the Bemidji PD at 218-333-9111 or dial 911.

