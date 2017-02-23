Bemidji Police Seeking Assistance in Locating 13-Year-Old Gary Allen Tilander.

Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
The community is coming together to try to clean up Lake Crystal. Residents of Lake Crystal have noticed the water quality of the lake has been in decline and the once beautiful beach area has now been given to the area wildlife.
DOC urging public to not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911.
Police have not located Otis, but don't believe him to be a safety concern to the public.
May is American Indian Month in Minnesota. Here in Mankato, there is a dark history between the white settlers and the Dakota Indian Tribe, but there's work going into a unified future.
A 65–year–old Stewartville man has died after completing a portion of a 300 mile run and bike ride border to border across southern Minnesota.
