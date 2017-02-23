Wadena County Looking For Missing 89-Year-Old

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating Richard Griffith Giles, 89 of Verndale.

Richard was last seen at the Super 8 in Grand Rapids, MN after spending the night after he got lost. He is described as 5’09”, 165 pounds with hazel eyes and gray balding hair and a gray mustache and beard. Richard is driving a 2012 Burgundy GMC Traverse with MN license plate 276GYZ, similar to the one pictured below.

Because of his age and weather authorities are concerned for his welfare. He may be lost so Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out on roadsides, in ditches and other areas for his vehicle or him.

If you encounter him do not give him directions and send him on his way. Please contact law enforcement to assist. If you think you have seen him or have information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600 or dial 911.

