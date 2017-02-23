East Teacher Selected For NASA Activity in Houston

Mankato Area Public Schools' East High School Teacher Emily Dauk, is one of 60 educators nationwide selected to participate in the Microgravity University for Educators activity at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

While in Houston, Dauk will join other educators and a NASA engineer or scientist to test an experimental satellite launching device developed by students. During the testing, Dauk will be able to videoconference with East High School students.

Dauk's team of five Minnesota teachers were selected as part of a competitive process where educators worked with student groups to design a solution to a technical problem or an improvement to an existing solution identified by NASA scientists and engineers. Educator teams submitted a Satellite Launching Experimental Device design to be tested on behalf of their students at Johnson Space Center's Space Vehicle Mock-Up Facility.

Microgravity University for Educators is funded through the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education Accountability Project to help advance NASA Education’s contribution to help prepare 100,000 excellent new K-12 STEM teachers by 2020.

-KEYC News 12