Scarlets and Cougars Face-Off in Section 1A Quarterfinals

Thursday night, Mankato West hosts Mankato East/Loyola in the Section 1A boys hockey quarterfinals. The teams battled twice already this season and split the series. The Cougars topped Winona 10-0 in the first round on Tuesday while the Scarlets take the ice for the first time this post season coming off an 0-4 finish to the regular season. Puck-drop at All Seasons Arena is set for 7PM. We'll see who advances to Saturday's semifinals in Rochester Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 10.