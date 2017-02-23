Downtown Minneapolis Hospital Announces Layoffs

Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis plans to eliminate 131 full-time jobs through layoffs.

The workforce reduction has been months in the making as HCMC looks for ways to balance its 2017 budget.

The layoffs go into effect in mid-March. HCMC officials would not specify the jobs being eliminated in a statement to the Star Tribune. But workers say environmental services, clerical and departments such as bioelectronics received the largest reductions.

The layoffs represent 2 percent of the hospital's staff of 6,000 full-time positions. HCMC's chief executive, Dr. Jon Pryor, says the hospital has tried to ensure the cuts have been done "in an equitable and respectful way."

Hospital leaders announced last year that HCMC would be reducing its workforce by as many as 275 full-time positions.

