Rochester Might Oust 200 Students Over Vaccine Requirements

The Rochester School District might remove more than 200 students from school next week if they fail to meet immunization requirements.

School officials say they have been working since January to notify families that students must be vaccinated to attend school or provide documents exempting them from the state law that requires them to be immunized.

The school board unanimously voted Tuesday to remove those students from school March 1 if they don't submit the required documents. Students will be allowed to return to class once they do.

School officials are working with the Olmsted Public Health, the Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Clinic to provide easier access to immunizations before school starts in fall 2017.

-KEYC News 12