Students Drive Tractors To School For FFA Week

St. Peter High School students are opting for a different commute to school Thursday.



Students hopped on tractors, instead of cars or buses, in celebration of the school's winter homecoming week.

Each day, students dress up in theme. This year's celebration happened to run alongside FFA Week, so the student council and the school Ag/FFA Program worked together to dedicate a day for Farmers.



"It shows all the farming traditions in St. Peter with all the young farmers in the school here," said Student Jacob Pehrson.



FFA week is celebrated nationwide as a way to raise awareness for agriculture and the importance of farming.

