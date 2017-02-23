School Snow Day Procedures

With the weather ever–changing, especially as we've experienced in our area as of late, it's hard for school districts to call off a day in the classroom before the snow piles down.



"We've had one snow day this year. I called it off the night before. It turns out that the forecast was wrong and the storm never arrived, so people were wondering, 'what's he basing his decision off of?,'" said Cleveland School District Superintendent Brian Phillips.



It turns out, every decision is a joint effort made by the superintendent, road crews, law enforcement and surrounding schools.



"Every decision is going to be based on what we believe is in the best interest of student's safety first and what we can predict,"said Tom Lee, Superintendent of Waseca Public Schools.



School officials say they began tracking the National Weather Service predictions earlier this week. But Friday morning, they'll still be up at the crack of dawn to experience conditions for themselves.



"My morning will start around 5 in the morning. I'll get up and drive around,"said Phillips.



Lee added, "At 4:30 in the morning, I'll be talking with my transportation people and that will be the administrator of the county who's responsible for snow plowing."



When it comes to canceling school, officials say road conditions play the biggest factor.



"It's our rural and townships roads, many of which are gravel roads. It's more difficult for the plows to get out there," said Lee.



Phillips added, "We look at whether or not there's snow on the ground that's blowing. You have to look at blizzard like conditions because it may not be snowing but there are drifts or visibility issues with a lot of kids who drive and of course, our buses."



"We also look at the number of students who come to class by walking or if their parents drive them in," said Cleveland Transportation Director Nick Klaseus.



If school is canceled Friday, your district superintendent will contact you. Even if you want to sleep in, a day in the classroom now may spare you some free time come summer.

