Police: Twin Cities Lawyer Fatally Struck Runner in St. Paul

Police say a Twin Cities attorney may have been distracted and impaired when he fatally struck a runner in St. Paul.

St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders says the 60-year-old attorney was driving early in the evening Wednesday when he hit 35-year-old Scott Spoo of Woodbury.

Spoo was in the crosswalk at Dayton Avenue. He died at the scene.

Linders tells the Star Tribune that witnesses say the lawyer may have been using his cellphone at the time of the crash. Results from blood tests are pending to determine whether the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The driver was booked into Ramsey County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation. He has not been charged. He declined an interview request from the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

-KEYC News 12