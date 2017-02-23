Pre-Storm Shopping Spree

With the unusual winter we've had so far, you can be forgiven if you're not stocked up on the snow essentials.



It's not a mad dash like it can be on the east coast, but the super busy shopping day normally reserved for Friday afternoon, shifted a day early at grocery stores around town.

But they were ready for it.



"When we have an event like this, we take staff from Friday and move them to today to take care of the rush. It's a lot busier today, so we had phone calls to switch schedules to take pressure off tonight," Store Leader for the hilltop Hy-Vee Dan Vondrak said.

Mills Fleet Farm in Mankato had customers covered too.

Dropping pallets of de-icer and power generators up front to accommodate those making the last minute purchases.

Even a discount snow blower if you're finally fed up with the shovel.



This is Minnesota after all, but it still doesn't hurt to be prepared.

"Everyone's getting ready for the storm. We haven't had one in a while - they get wound up and worked up," Vondrak said.

-- KEYC News 12.