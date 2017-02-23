Cougars Stun Scarlets 5-2 in Section 1A Quarterfinals

Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West faced-off in the Section 1A boys hockey quarterfinals in Mankato Thursday night. The Cougars scored two goals in the second period and held on for the 5-2 win over the Scarlets. With the win, East/Loyola advances to Saturday's Section 1A semifinals. The Cougars will face the Northfield Raiders at 5:30PM in Rochester.