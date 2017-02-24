Theuninck Looks to End Crusader Career on Top

Mankato Loyola senior Lindsey Theuninck is a leader on and off the court and was a big part of changing the culture of Crusader girls basketball. When Theuninck was in 6th grade, the Loyola girls team was winless. When she joined the squad the following year, that changed. Her efforts, along with a solid core group helped transform the Crusaders into the team to beat in Southern Minnesota. In 2013, Theuninck's 8th grade year, the Crusaders made their first state appearance since 1981. That same season, Loyola joined the Valley Conference and they've been the Conference champions ever since (winning 5-straight titles).

Loyola's program shifted from accepting to lose to expecting to win. Along the way, Theuninck hit some major milestones. Last month, Theuninck netted her 3,000th-point and shortly after grabbed her 1,000th-rebound. Though the regular season is over, her career is far from finished.

Apart from a likely state run this spring, next year, Theuninck will suit up for the Jackrabbits at South Dakota State University.

With the cancellation of Thursday night's game against Fairmont, the Crusaders head into the post season 21-2. Loyola is the top seed in South Sub-Section 2A tournament. The Crusaders host JWP next Tuesday night at 7PM.