Prep Athlete: Weston Baker Magrath

Marshall's Weston Baker Magrath is a handful to deal with in the paint and the 6-8 senior enjoys playing above the rim.

"Not many teams you see can dunk with ease, and all of a sudden he goes up and dunks it, and he gets the whole team pumped up, and that really brings energy to the game," says senior Reece Winkelman. "I feel like I bring an inside presence offensively and defensively, and I feel like that creates a lot of opportunities for my teammates," adds Baker Magrath.

Baker Magrath plays with an infectious attitude, and makes plenty of highlights when he's out there on the floor.

"He's a tall kid, but he's a hustle player and he brings that hustle each night, and defensively he has the ability to protect the rim, and that's a luxury at the high school level to have a guy because that's not something all high school teams have," says head coach Travis Carroll.

"Weston brings a lot of flair I'd say, he can create momentum for our whole team off of big plays he creates, and it allows us to play defense out on guys because his shot blocking ability saves us if we get beat," says Mitchell Sueker.

"I've known Weston he's probably one of my best friends in Marshall obviously, and it's great to be running down the court, and see him throw up the lob sign, and it's a great time," says Zach Bloemker.

Baker Magrath's averaging around 12 points per game, 6-7 rebounds, and 2-3 blocks and is planning to play basketball at the University of Nebraska-Kearney next season.

His game changing ability is why Baker Magrath is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.